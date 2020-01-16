Parliament’s Standing Committee to Discuss Greece-US Defense Cooperation Pact

ATHENS – The parliament’s Standing Committee on National Defense and Foreign Affairs will on Tuesday discuss the Greece-US defense cooperation pact, paving the way for its ratification.

The session will also discuss reactions against the pact by both main opposition SYRIZA and the Greek Communist Party.

SYRIZA’s leader Alexis Tsipras has asked Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to suspend the adoption of the bill on upgrading defense cooperation with the US, “until practical support for our sovereign rights is secured,” as he had stated while being briefed by the prime minister last week.

Furthermore, the Greek Communist Party has called for the withdrawal and cancellation of the Greece-U.S. agreement and has denounced the expansion of US military bases in the country.