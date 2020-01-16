Mitsotakis: Greece to Veto EU Libya Solution if Turkey-Libya Memos Not Revoked (Vid)

ATHENS Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis criticized the fact Greece, a factor of stability in the region, was not invited to the Berlin Conference on Libya and warned in an interview to Alpha TV on Thursday that if the Turkey-Libya memorandums of understanding were not revoked, Greece would reject a political solution for the Arab country.

Greece will invoke its veto power at the EU’s Council of Foreign Ministers and the Summit, he noted. Mitsotakis said he had sent letters to the EU and spoken in person about the issue to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with whom he would speak again on Friday as well.

Despite tensions with Turkey, communication channels remain open

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said he would do whatever necessary to avoid a confrontation with Turkey, but added that the channels of communications with Turkey remain open despite the neighboring country’s aggression.

If there is no resolution with Turkey, then Greece will apply to the International Court at The Hague, but only on the issue of the continental shelf in the Aegean and the East Mediterranean, not on any so-called issue raised by Turkey.

Referring to his recent visit to the United States and his meeting with President Donald Trump, Mitsotakis told Alpha TV in an interview on Thursday that he had been explicit with Trump about the Greek government’s red lines, or how far Greece was willing to go in accepting conditionalities. He felt he had ‘good chemistry’ with both Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, he said.

In reply to another question, Mitsotakis asserted there will be no snap elections.

No cabinet reshuffle soon

“You will not see a cabinet reshuffle any time soon,” stressed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pointed during the same interview on Alpha TV, in response to a question on ministers’ evaluation.