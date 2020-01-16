MeRA25 Proposes Magda Fyssa for Greek President

ATHENS – Party co-founder and secretary of MeRA25 Yanis Varoufakis on Thursday proposed for Greek President Magda Fyssa, the mother of slain leftist rapper Pavlos Fyssas.

Fyssas was stabbed to death by members of ultra-nationalist group Golden Dawn in September 2013.

“MeRA25 believes there is no other personality that better symbolizes the unity these times demand than Magda Fyssa,” said Varoufakis, “the woman who took it upon herself to fighting for the dignity of Greeks, who transformed herself from a mother to a political person and who unites everyone without giving way.”

The party’s proposal is “a powerful message of popular unity and humanitarianism,” he added.

“Electing the country’s president is a chance to win against discord, bigotry and authoritarianism,” observed the MeRA25 head.