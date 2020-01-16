Greek Foreign Affairs Ministry: No Room for Questioning Legal Status of Aegean Sea

ATHENS – “The legal status of the Aegean Sea and its islands is clearly defined by international treaties and leaves no room for questioning,” Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Alexandros Gennimatas said on Thursday, referring to Turkey’s provocative actions.

Gennimatas stressed that the constant repetition of unfounded claims or interpretations of the International Law of the Sea does not change the false or illegal nature of Turkey’s statements.

Greece, Gennimatas added, has chosen the path of international legality and expresses its sincere hope that Turkey will follow suit.

On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu repeated assertions that there are so-called gray zones of abstract sovereignty in the Aegean Sea.