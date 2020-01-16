Greg Rama Presents His Artwork at Cultural Centre of Ioannina

IOANNINA – The art exhibition “Fidem” by young Albanian artist Greg Rama, the son of the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, has opened in the city of Ioannina. The exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday afternoon at the “Dimitris Hatzis” cultural centre.

It is an modern art installation spread over three adjoining spaces, in which the artist aims dozens of arrows at the walls until some finally penetrate through them, in this way expressing the anxiety and pressure put upon people and the artist in society.

Greg Rama, in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, said that these arrows are not only words but also thoughts and memories of happy or embarrassing events that pierce the ‘walls’ we build during our lives and are trying to approach us and penetrate the walls we built to protect ourselves”.

The exhibition will run until January 30, 2020.