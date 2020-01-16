Voting Procedure for the Election of a New President to be Held on January 22

ATHENS – The voting procedure for the election of a new President of the Hellenic Republic will be held on Wednesday, January 22, according to parliamentary sources.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed senior justice Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, the first female president of the Council of State, as the new president of Greece in a televised address on Wednesday evening.

The procedure for the election of the President of the Republic will be carried out in accordance with the revised Article 32 of the Constitution, which disconnects the election of the president from the dissolution of the Parliament and stipulates that: Five votes can be held, with an intervening period of five days between each one. The first and second ballots require an overwhelming majority of 200 votes in favour in order to elect the president, while the third requires 180. In the case that all three voting procedures fail to elect a president, a fourth vote will be held which requires a simple majority of 151 MPs, while if this also fails there will be a fifth and final vote that only requires a majority of those present.

