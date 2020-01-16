Winter Fancy Food First Stop on the Kontos Foods 2020 Trade Show Tour

PATERSON, NJ – Kontos Foods, Inc., is kicking off 2020 at the Specialty Food Association’s 2020 Winter Fancy Food Show, which takes place January 19- 21 at Moscone Center in San Francisco. The U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of traditional artisan breads and Mediterranean specialty foods attends many trade shows every year, including international, national, regional, and local shows. At the Winter Fancy Food Show, in addition to its flatbread, which includes more than 60 varieties, Kontos Foods will be showcasing more than a dozen specialty food products at the Kontos Foods Booth #126.

Featured products include Gordita flatbreads, which are handmade soft flatbread “taco shells,” perfect for making stuffed taco sandwiches, filled with meat, cheese, salsa or sour cream. Kontos will also feature Toasted Tidbits, made from sliced Kontos’ signature GYRO Bread, toasted into delicious Tidbits, which are ideal for dips, soups, salads or as a snack. The Kontos Booth will also have plenty from its pastry lineup: desserts such as Classic and Assorted Baklava, and appetizers such as Spanakopita and Tyropita. Kontos’ popular Pita and flatbreads will also be available, from its trademarked Pocket-Less Pita and Pre-Oiled GYRO Bread, to Pre-Grilled Cocktail Flatbreads and Pre-Grilled Mini Oval Flatbreads. For consumers looking for a healthier flatbread, Kontos will be showcasing its Greek Lifestyle Flatbread, which has half the carbs and almost twice the protein of traditional flatbread.

The Winter Fancy Food Show focuses on new and classic specialty food and beverage products. Open only to qualified buyers and industry professionals, the show attracts more than 1,400 exhibitors from around the globe, who are expected to show off more than 80,000 specialty food and beverages products, from confections, cheese and coffee to snacks, spices, ethnic, natural and organic goods.

“Our products are perfectly suited for this show because of the extra effort that goes into making them,” said Steve Kontos, president of Kontos Foods. “Food buyers are expecting a little more, and we aim to over-deliver, such as on the superior quality of our flatbread, which is hand-stretched for fluffiness and contains No Trans Fat. No matter where our products are sold in retail outlets or food service establishments, we pledge to uphold that commitment to quality.”

Kontos sells its products to retailers and foodservice establishments across North America and several other countries. Follow Kontos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @KontosFoods; or Kontos Foods Inc. on LinkedIn.

Founded in 1987, Kontos Foods, Inc. is a Paterson, NJ-based provider of artisan breads and traditional Mediterranean foods for restaurants, hotels, food service, retail specialty stores and supermarkets worldwide. The family-owned company specializes in hand-stretched flatbreads, including the Kontos Pocket-Less Pita, Fillo dough, pastries, olives, gyro meats, and Greek yogurts, as well as over 60 varieties of multi-ethnic flatbreads. Kontos Foods has over 275 employees and was founded by Evripides (Evris) Kontos and his son Steve, who together bring over 100 years’ experience in the premium food industry. The company’s bread and Fillo products are made in the USA. More information is available online: http://www.kontos.com or by phone: 973-278-2800.