HCHC Gets Two-Year Probation from New England Commission of Higher Education

BOSTON – The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) has placed Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology on two-year probation, as TNH had already revealed in its recent commentaries.

Specifically, in a joint Press Release of New England Commission of Higher Education and Hellenic College-Holy Cross issued late on Thursday evening, January 9, 2020 it was announced that “at its meeting on November 21, 2019, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) voted to place …