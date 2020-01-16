HCHC Gets Two-Year Probation from New England Commission of Higher Education

By Theodore Kalmoukos January 16, 2020

The campus of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology with its Byzantine style Holy Cross chapel. (Photo by TNH Archive/ Theodore Kalmoukos)

BOSTON – The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) has placed Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology on two-year probation, as TNH had already revealed in its recent commentaries.

Specifically, in a joint Press Release of New England Commission of Higher Education and Hellenic College-Holy Cross issued late on Thursday evening, January 9, 2020 it was announced that “at its meeting on November 21, 2019, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) voted to place …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available