Turkey’s Foreign Minister Repeats “Grey Zone” Claims in the Aegean

ANKARA – Tension remained high over the Aegean after Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu again said his country disputed Greek ownership of seas, after a Turkey-Libya deal divided them, claiming waters near major Greek islands including Crete and Rhodes.

Speaking to CNN Turk, he said that, “There are islands whose sovereignty has not been established” either in the Treaty of Lausanne or in the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doesn’t recognize the Lausanne treaty that set borders between the countries and openly covets the return of some Greek islands.

Cavusoglu said Turkey wants “exploratory talks to resolve these issues” and to avoid another incident such as happened in 1996 over the rocky, uninhabited islets of Imia where the two countries nearly went to war, both claiming the territory as theirs.

Asked about the Eastern Mediterranean pipeline deal signed by Cyprus, Greece and Israel to bring gas to the European Union he said that if those countries want to go across the Aegean that, “They will have to ask for our permission. Without Turkey’s approval, this project cannot happen.”

Turkey has long refused to recognize sea boundaries and the United Nations Law of the Sea unless invoking international laws in its favor and is already drilling for oil and gas in Cypriot waters with Erdogan saying he would send ships off Crete as well, spiking fears of a conflict with Greece too.