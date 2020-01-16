Mitsotakis’ Choice for Greece’s President Ripped by SYRIZA

ATHENS – The nomination by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of the first woman to be Greece’s symbolic President, Katerina Sakellaropoulou – one of the country’s highest ranking judges – was blistered by the major opposition former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA.

While there was mixed reaction from other parties for the choice of Sakellaropoulou to replace current President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, who is from New Democracy and was chosen by SYRIZA five years ago as a compromise candidate, the Leftists weren’t happy.

Sources in SYRIZA not identified told Kathimerini that Mitsotakis was “cheapening” the institution of the presidency by using it as PR stunt to divert attention from “the fiasco on Libya and migration.”

That was in reference to a decision by Germany to bar Greece for a key European Union meeting about Libya in Berlin even though Turkey and Libya signed a maritime deal dividing the waters between them, including near Greek islands, and SYRIZA criticism of New Democracy reinstating a migration ministry the Leftists eliminated while ruling.

There could be some dissension though with the newspaper saying not everyone in SYRIZA agrees with former premier and party leader Alexis Tsipras about the nomination of Sakellaropoulou, which could put them in the position of objecting to a woman.

The nomination must be ratified by Parliament with the first two rounds of voting needing at least 200 votes in the 300-member body, where New Democracy has 158, requiring votes from rival parties. A third ballot would need 180 votes and a fourth or fifth, the maximum, a simple majority.

Voting must be held before the end of February but an initial ballot has already been set for Jan. 22, with Mitsotakis needing the votes of 42 other Members of Parliament to secure her election, which be historic.

If the vote goes to a third ballot and is rejected, the Parliament would be dissolved and a snap election held within 10 days. A new Parliament could have a maximum of three more rounds, with the required majority at 180 votes in the fourth and a simple majority of 151 votes in the fifth round.

A sixth and last round would be contested between the two candidates with the most votes and decided by a relative majority if it gets that far, with Mitsotakis hoping the choice of Sakellaropoulou – after he was ripped for a heavily male Cabinet – will be accepted.

The center-left coalition Movement for Change was to meet Jan. 16 to discuss the nomination but is likely to go along with the choice as Sakellaropoulou has similar philosophies to the group, the paper said.

The KKE Communists rejected the choice as they usually do while the far-right Greek Solution which has no influence in Parliament otherwise accused Mitsotakis of picking the head of the country’s top administrative court, the Council of State to satisfy SYRIZA, even though the Leftists were unhappy and prever to keep Pavlopoulos, a political opposite.

There was no initial reaction from the marginal MeRA25 of former SYRIZA finance chief Yanis Varoufakis, who has had little impact in Parliament since getting his tiny group elected in July 7, 2019 snap elections. They were due to meet on Jan. 16 also as well.