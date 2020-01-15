Dendias in Morocco: Turkish Provocations in Libya a Serious Concern for the Entire Region (Video)

RABAT, Morocco – Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias met with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, on Wednesday at the capital Rabat, where both ministers found common ground on one of the current major regional issues of geopolitical significance, the Libyan crisis, then proceeded to make joint statements after their meeting.

Dendias said that both Greece and Morocco “support the efforts of the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative for Libya Ghassan Salame towards reaching a political solution,” and added how he hopes that the Berlin Conference on Libya, to be held on Sunday, “will achieve tangible progress in bringing this longstanding conflict to an end.”

Συνάντηση με τον Πρωθυπουργό του Μαρόκου Saad Eddine El Othmani στο Ραμπάτ. Στη συζήτηση δόθηκε έμφαση στη διμερή συνεργασία των χωρών μας όπως και στα περιφερειακά ζητήματα. #Morocco #Rabat pic.twitter.com/dadLeyeiA2 — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) January 15, 2020

Yet, he underlined, “Greece was greatly surprised that Morocco was not invited at the meeting in Berlin on Sunday,” and observed how “we have been witnessing a sharp rise in instability and an unprecedented escalation of provocations by Turkey, which have already left their illegal footprint, similarly to what happened in Iraq, in Syria and in Cyprus.”

Dendias then expressed the need to “clearly say that the agreements signed by Turkey and (Libyan Prime Minister) Fayez al-Sarraj are entirely out of the scope of international law (…) and they constitute an attempt to usurp the sovereign rights of third countries in the Mediterranean.”

The interim Libyan Government of National Accord was achieved by the UN-brokered Skhirat Agreement, reached in December 2015 in Morocco.

“Greece welcomes the major reforms carried out by King Mohammed VI (…) and also welcomes Morocco’s role under the leadership of the king, on a regional and international level,” he noted.

Finally, Dendias said the two ministers “explored ways of bolstering bilateral, political and economic relations, including in trade, tourism, agriculture and maritime transportation.”

Συνάντηση με τον Πρόεδρο της Μαροκινής Βουλής H. El Malki. Στο επίκεντρο οι διμερείς σχέσεις 🇬🇷🇲🇦, η κοινοβουλευτική συνεργασία και οι περιφερειακές εξελίξεις. #Morocco #Rabat pic.twitter.com/jBWJIdiVth — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) January 15, 2020

He then mentioned how Greece would be “very happy to help Morocco get even closer to the EU,” and noted how it is both countries’ commitment “to always remain within the context of International Law in our foreign relations.”

Moroccan FM Nasser Bourita expressed a very similar scope when he said that both ministers “hold the same positions in principle” about the issue of Libya, then elaborated how “foreign military intervention in Libya negatively affects efforts for a solution,” and that his country “cannot see a military solution” there.

“The Libyan crisis needs to be addressed wisely and responsibly,” Bourita added, what he called “a need for responsibility-in coordination (…) to keep the Libyan people away from foreign agendas and legal commitments that do not serve their interests.”

Κατάθεση στεφάνου στο Μαυσωλείο των Βασιλέων Mohammed V και Hassan II στο Ραμπάτ κατά την επίσκεψή μου στο Μαρόκο. #Morocco #Rabat pic.twitter.com/9GXNha7a3j — Nikos Dendias (@NikosDendias) January 15, 2020