Malliotakis Receives Key Endorsements from NYGOP Chairman and Committees (Video)

NEW YORK – New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy on January 14 announced his official endorsement of Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis for Congress in NY’s 11th congressional district. The announcement follows key endorsements and the unanimous support received by Malliotakis from the Staten Island and Brooklyn Republican and Conservative Committees.

Langworthy said, “Max Rose is an enemy of the President and democracy. He lied to the people of the 11th congressional district and wasted no time joining the radical left in Washington whose socialist policies and obsessive hatred of President Trump are so extreme they are posing a danger to our nation. Max Rose needs to be fired, and Nicole Malliotakis is the no-nonsense leader who can send him packing.”

He continued, “The residents of NY-11 support President Trump and they deserve a representative who will help him deliver on his wildly successful agenda that has brought us a booming economy, restored our military and proudly stood up for the men and women in law enforcement. Nicole is a proven leader on these issues and I’m proud to support her to take back this seat as the next Congresswoman from Staten Island.”

Assemblywoman Malliotakis said, “I want to thank Chairman Langworthy for his endorsement. Over the course of his first year in office, Congressman Max Rose has proven just how liberal he is; he’s voted with Nancy Pelosi over 95% of the time and with Alexandria Ocasio Cortez over 90% of the time. He’s supported the impeachment of President Trump and worked with far-left Democrats to block the President’s agenda time and again. Here in New York, Max Rose has supported Mayor de Blasio’s ill-conceived plan to close Rikers Island and Governor Cuomo’s insane bail reform law that puts dangerous criminals back on the street instead of behind bars in a jail cell. Chairman Langworthy is right, Max Rose needs to be sent packing. I will take my legislative experience and my long held belief in Republican principles to Washington, where I will fight to secure our borders, create jobs, improve healthcare and deliver an infrastructure package that benefits our community, city and state.”

On January 13, the executive committees of the Conservative Party of Richmond County and the Conservative Party of Kings County announced that they jointly nominated and endorsed Malliotakis in this year’s election for the U.S. House of Representatives, Eleventh Congressional District. A five-term member of the New York State Assembly, Assemblywoman Malliotakis has carried the Conservative Party’s endorsement in each of her past elections, where she has been an effective advocate for conservative values and principles in Albany. With more than $1 million already raised for this campaign, and endorsements from both the Conservative and Republican parties, she is a formidable candidate for Congress.

“We have been proud to support Nicole Malliotakis in every one of her past campaigns and know that she will represent this district well in Congress,” said Richmond County Chairman David Mario Curcio. “The incumbent Congressman is far too liberal for this district, as evidenced by his voting record that includes a shameful vote to impeach the President. Conservative candidates have held this seat for the better part of the past four decades and Nicole Malliotakis shares the values of her constituents. Her candidacy will help to restore conservative leadership in the House and advance President Trump’s agenda to keep America great.”

“Nicole Malliotakis has consistently had the support of the Kings County Conservative Party in the past and we are now proud to endorse her candidacy for Congress,” said Kings County Chairwoman Fran Vella-Marrone. “She is a fighter and we need her in our corner to combat the far left agenda in the House of Representatives. Max Rose has consistently supported this agenda and must be defeated. The campaign for the 11th Congressional District is key to bringing back conservative leadership to the House. The election of Nicole Malliotakis will ensure that we have a conservative voice who will support President Trump and represent the views of her constituents.”

“I congratulate Nicole on earning the Conservative Party endorsement,” said NYS Chairman Jerry Kassar. “At a time in which our nation faces many challenges at home and abroad our state, city and local community will do well in electing Nicole to Congress. In the past nine years as an Assembly member she has repeatedly shown her ability to cause the voices of her community to be heard in Albany. I expect nothing less from her in Congress. The NYS Conservative Party together with our local county organizations will be devoting, the time, energy and resources to help make this happen.”

“I want to thank the Conservative Party State Chairman Jerry Kassar, Richmond County Chairman David Curcio, and Kings County Chairwoman Fran Vella-Marrone, along with their executive committees for their endorsement and support of my candidacy,” said candidate Malliotakis. “The Conservative Party has been supportive every step of the way and I look forward to working closely with them to make sure Max Rose is a one term congressman… I look forward to taking my fight and passion to Washington and working with President Trump to secure our borders, create jobs, improve healthcare, and deliver an infrastructure package that benefits our community.”

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3.

