AHEPA Chapter 545 at the Stewart Air National Guard Base Holiday Party

NEWBURGH, NY – AHEPA’s Hudson Odysseus Chapter 545 participated in the Stewart Air National Guard Base holiday party on December 15. The chapter members and their families helped cover the cost of the event, as well as setting up the food, serving, and cleaning up.

Approximately 300 people attended as well as Santa and his elfin helpers. AHEPA brother Mike Peters was the chapter contact person. His mother at 93 years young also helped out.

Peters said, “This is the second year of our participation and we look forward to assisting with future celebrations.”