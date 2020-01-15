AHEPA Chapter 545 at the Stewart Air National Guard Base Holiday Party

By TNH Staff January 15, 2020

Left to right: Christina Anagnostou, Aphrodite Peters, Kerry Astras, Gus Lambrou, George Molfetas, Irma Lambrou, Chris Pavlidis, John Anagnostou, George Giagiakos, Mike Peters, and Anthony Vikos. Photo: Anthony Vikos

NEWBURGH, NY – AHEPA’s Hudson Odysseus Chapter 545 participated in the Stewart Air National Guard Base holiday party on December 15. The chapter members and their families helped cover the cost of the event, as well as setting up the food, serving, and cleaning up.

Approximately 300 people attended as well as Santa and his elfin helpers. AHEPA brother Mike Peters was the chapter contact person. His mother at 93 years young also helped out.

Peters said, “This is the second year of our participation and we look forward to assisting with future celebrations.”

AHEPA’s Hudson Odysseus Chapter 545 participated in the Stewart Air National Guard Base holiday party. Photo: Anthony Vikos
AHEPA Chapter 545 participated in the holiday party at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, NY. Photo: Anthony Vikos
