Second Leg of Biannual Trilateral Conference in Cyprus

CYPRUS – AHEPA under the leadership of George Horiates along with the American Hellenic Initiative (AHI), the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish American Organizations, and B’nai B’rith continued their joint oversees mission in Cyprus. After a highly successful first leg in Jerusalem, the delegation went to Cyprus.

After their arrival, the delegation had meetings with Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulidis, Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots Photis Photiou, House of Representatives President Demetris Syllouris, National Guard Chief of the General Staff Lt. General Ilias Leontaris, and the U.S. Ambassador to Cyprus Judith Garber.

The delegation was also received at the Presidential Palace by the President of the Republic of Cyprus Mr. Nicos Anastasiades.

The parties discussed many issues including the East Med bill, energy and security issues and the trilateral partnership between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel.

The trilateral conference between these Greek and Jewish organizations was particularly recognized as being of significance. The delegation continues on to Athens for a round of talks in Greece tomorrow.