Greek Prosecutor Says SYRIZA Ex-Minister Wanted to Get Rival Politicians

ATHENS – The unraveled alleged Novartis scandal got messier in Greece when the case’s former anti-corruption prosecutor said a former alternate justice minister for the previously ruling Radical Left SYRIZA wanted her to make up evidence to get rivals.

Eleni Raikou, who stepped down in 2017 over alleged political interference, reportedly told a parliamentary committee looking into the matter that Dimitris Papangelopoulos – who is being investigated – was out to topple political opponents of SYRIZA.

He wanted politicians here and now,” she said. Her refusal prompted him to devise a plan for her “moral extermination,” she alleged, according to the newspaper Kathimerini as no evidence has yet to be presented against 10 politicians accused by SYRIZA of taking bribes from the Swiss drug company after unverified claims from three alleged whistleblowers.

Raikou was said to have also called Papangelopoulos “the definition of lawlessness,” leading him to accuse her of using “dirty lies” to try to save herself