Hard Rock Rolled, Mohegan Advances for Hellenikon Casino License

ATHENS – The Connecticut-based Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment is the last bidder remaining for a license to operate a casino at the long-stalled 8-billion-euro ($8.91 billion) development of the abandoned Hellenikon International Airport after Hard Rock Cafe’s offer was rejected for technical reasons.

A source who wasn’t identified told the news agency Reuters that Hard Rock submitted documents that failed to meet the tender’s criteria for financing of the project and required construction experience.

Once the bidders are officially notified of the decision, they have the right to appeal within 10 days and then technical offers will follow, although Hard Rock officials earlier said they would challenge if rejected and said the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC) was allowing The two U.S. groups made their bids in October, 2019 for construction and 30-year operation of the casino resort, with Mohegan teaming up with Greek construction company GEK TERNA for the project, considered a key element to the development.

The winner of the tender will build a casino on a site of at least 1.2 hectares (2.96 acres), with a minimum of 120 gaming tables and 1,200 slot machines. There will also be a luxury hotel, entertainment venues, a conference center, marina, sport center and park.