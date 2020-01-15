National Archaeological Museum to Get Major Overhaul, Greek Culture Min Says

ATHENS – Plans for a major overhaul of the National Archaeological Museum are entering the “final stretch” in 2020, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni revealed at an event held at the museum in Athens on Tuesday.

According to a ministry announcement, Mendoni said that 2020 will be the year of the National Archaeological Museum. The aim of the government and the prime minister, she added, is for the National Archaeological Museum to not only be a world-standard museum but also the best possible venue, worldwide, for displaying the history of Ancient Greek Art.

“The aim is not only a major expansion of the museum in the basement, which will allow its valuable collections to be displayed in an excellent way and according to international standards, but also to give the museum a breather by linking it with [the former hotel Acropol Palace] and through its joint operation with the Metsovio Polytechnic of Athens,” she said.

According to the minister, the government is convinced that an overhaul of the National Archaeological Museum will lead to a revival of the centre of Athens along Patission Street, from Omonia up to Fokionos Negri, along the lines of that brought about by the unification of the Athens archaeological sites or the opening of the new Acropolis Museum.