CWA Endorses Senator Gianaris in His Reelection Bid

NEW YORK – Following a monumental 2019 legislative session that saw massive gains for working people throughout the state, the Communications Workers of America (CWA) District 1 on January 14 announced their endorsement for the reelection of New York State Senator Michael Gianaris, crediting him as a key component in helping shift the balance of power in Albany.

“Senator Gianaris has been a steadfast leader in the State Senate for nearly a decade,” said Dennis Trainor, Vice President, CWA District 1. “He’s never been afraid to stand up to powerful corporations, including advocating for and helping us pass the NY Call Center Jobs Act last year to protect call center jobs in New York. Standing with Senator Gianaris in his reelection campaign is an easy decision, and one that we’re proud to make!”

Thank you @CWADistrict1!!! I look forward to continue working together for working people! https://t.co/HYPoXeVQ1W — Sen. Mike Gianaris (@SenGianaris) January 14, 2020

Senator Gianaris has been a longtime champion for legislation to protect workers, strengthen voting rights, enhance tenant protections, and more. Under the leadership of Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and Senate Deputy Majority Leader Gianaris, the NYS Senate made huge waves in 2019, passing a mountain of bills to grow worker power in New York. CWA, with 65,000 members across New York State, is now looking ahead to November to ensure that the current State Senate majority stays strong and committed to fighting for workers for years to come.

“As we fight back against federal attacks on organized labor, I am proud New York is on the front lines defending working people,” said Senator Michael Gianaris. “CWA is a leading voice of the progressive movement and I am honored to receive their endorsement. I will continue to stand with workers as we seek a more level playing field.”