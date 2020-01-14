Greek Alt. Citizen Protection Minister Meets with Archbishop Ieronymos on Migrant Issue

ATHENS – Alternate Citizen Protection Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos paid a visit to Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece on Tuesday, to discuss collaboration on the migration and refugee issue.

Koumoutsakos said the Church of Greece had offered a lot of support and continued to help consistently and effectively.

The archbishop highlighted the global aspect of the issue, calling it “one of the greatest issues being faced today and rightly described as possibly the outstanding problem of this century.”

He said “we must not lose courage, first of all; second, we need good organization, collaboration and a lot of work.” The Church “is obliged to feed and support a person in their pain, and we are carrying out our duty as best we can,” Ieronymos said of migrants and refugees, also calling on Europeans and Greece’s allies to apply pressure to resolve the issue.