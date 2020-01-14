PM Mitsotakis Discusses Investments with Energy Companies’ CEOs

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday met in Athens with CEOs of Belgian, Italian and Spanish energy companies, with whom he discussed prospects and opportunities arising from the recent signing of the EastMed gas pipeline construction project signed by Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

All three companies are major stakeholders at the Hellenic Gas Transmission System Operator SA (DESFA), said government sources, which is involved in the EastMed project.

Pascal De Buck of Belgian gas company Fluxys, Marco Alvera of Italian energy infrastructure company Snam and Marcelino Oreja of Spanish gas grid owner and operator Enagas, reaffirmed their faith in the project and its prospects and expressed interest in more energy-related infrastructural projects, sources added.