Greek Parliament to Vote on a Flurry of Bills, Including post-Brexit Rights for British Nationals

ATHENS – Several draft bills related, among others, to British residents in Greece post-Brexit and a new proposal for the distribution of MP seats, will end up at the plenary session of the Greek Parliament for voting in January, Parliament President Kostas Tassoulas told journalists in a briefing on Tuesday.

A sample of the bills to be considered include the following, with the dates of voting in parentheses:

– Regulations for British residents and their rights after Brexit, by the Foreign Ministry (to be voted on Friday, Jan. 17)

– Distribution of seats for MPs following elections, by the Interior Ministry (Jan. 22 or 23); to be tabled at committee level as of Jan. 15. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will address the plenary, after which he will directly fly to Davos for the World Economic Forum.

– Founding of the national authority for higher education, by the Education Ministry (Jan. 23 or 24)

The Greece-US defense agreement will be introduced to the relevant committee on Jan. 21, for discussion.

Other draft bills expected to reach Parliament in January related to a max. 2,000-euro bonus granted for newborns; an Infrastructure Ministry bill for hydroports; an Agricultural Ministry bill on agricultural cooperatives; and a Citizen Protection Ministry for the restructuring of Civil Protection.