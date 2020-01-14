Cyprus Gets on the Movie Map, Looks to the Stars (Vid)

NICOSIA – He might not be an A-list star any more but Nicholas Cage’s film Jiu Jitsu, an action thriller shot on Cyprus, has opened eyes in the film industry about making more movies on the island, to cash in on its scenery and other benefits.

Martin Barab, one of the film’s producers, talked to the newspaper Phileleftheros about his plans to set up a film distribution company in Cyprus, and also stressed the need for a high-tech studio to be set up.

More than 50 jobs were created and 220 people were employed during the recent shooting of Jiu Jitsu, leading the government to try to lure more filmmakers by offering up to 35 percent of the costs of making a movie, expecting to reap the benefits of then luring even more tourists.

The state put up 8.5 million euros ($9.44 million) as an incentive that seems to have paid off with interest being seen among others in the industry, and leading the film’s director, Demetris Logothetis getting ready to shoot another film on the island, said in-Cyprus.

He said more than $250 million has been raised, half of which he expects to transfer for film production on Cyprus, his next venure being a movie called Man of War, with talent and investors said to be eager to take part.

The site said reports that have been carried out and presented to Parliament show that for every euro spent the benefit is a 700 percent return with money spent by tourists and others coming to Cyprus, attracted by seeing the country on the screen.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (IATAS) picked Cyprus to host two semifinals for the International Emmy Awards, which are being screened around Netflix and Amazon television platforms.