Bringing Critical Care to Long Island’s East End

The new facilities were dedicated in a ceremony on Friday, January 10.

The centerpiece of the new Corey Critical Care Pavilion is the expanded Kanas Regional Heart Center, home to “Cath Labs” that will use state-of-the-field technology to restore blood flow in patients with life-threatening coronary blockages. The labs are the first of their kind on Long Island’s East End, and in an area of care where the timeliness of intervention can make all the difference, geographic proximity is key. The new Pavilion also brings PBMC a rooftop helipad and 16 intensive and cardiac care beds.

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) provided support for the expansion, building on a previous grant to PBMC for the hospital’s non-invasive vascular lab, dedicated in 2016.