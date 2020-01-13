Peggy Antonakou Is the New Head of Google in Southeastern Europe

ATHENS – Google announced on January 13 that Peggy Antonakou, based in Athens, is the new General Director for the company in Southeastern Europe. Antonakou was previously the CEO of Microsoft Greece, Cyprus & Malta since November 2012.

With experience in the fields of Management and Marketing, she has held key positions both in Europe and the U.S. She joined Microsoft in February 2012 in the role of Commercial Director.

In 2017, Antonakou was honored as Woman of the Year in the category Manager at the Beaute magazine award ceremony for her contributions and work during 2016. During her tenure, Microsoft Hellas was also awarded as the best subsidiary in its size, on a global level.

Previously, she held the position of General Manager of Consumer and SMB divisions for the Southeastern Europe region in Dell S.A., achieving market leadership in many countries of her responsibility. She first joined Dell in 2002, in the Marketing Department of the company’s Headquarters in Austin, Texas.

Returning to Europe in 2006, she became the Sales Manager for Consumer and SMB for Greece, Cyprus and Italy. She has previously held positions at General Motors USA and Opel Bank GMBH.

Antonakou holds a degree from the School of Business Administration of the University of Piraeus and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

She said, “The role of Google director is an honor and a privilege for me. It’s a company that innovates, improving the lives and future of billions of people across the globe. The power of technology to change the world is a great inspiration and driving force for me. Today, I am very pleased because with a strong team I can contribute to this. At the same time, I feel very happy and optimistic because Greece is being upgraded as a strategic hub for the wider region,” Lifo.gr reported.