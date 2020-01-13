Greece, Cyprus and Israel Discuss Action to Promote Links Between Their Diasporas

ATHENS – “Greece, Cyprus and Israel have created a trilateral cooperation mechanism that promotes peace and stability in the Southeastern Mediterranean,” Greek Deputy Foreign Minister for diaspora issues Kostas Vlasis said on Monday, after trilateral talks between the three countries on diaspora issues were concluded.

Apart from Vlasis, who represented the Greek side, the trilateral meeting was attended by Cyprus’ Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Overseas Cypriots, Photis Photiou, and the chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, Isaac Herzog.

“A few days ago the agreement for the construction of the EastMed pipeline was signed between the three states, a project of great importance not only for the Southeastern Mediterranean, but also for the whole of Europe,” Vlasis said, noting that the project “confirms our desire to promote peace, stability and regional cooperation in our region.”

The deputy foreign minister also said that cooperation between the three countries promotes friendship among peoples. “Each of the three countries have a large and dynamic diaspora of which they are proud and with which they systematically strive to maintain strong ties of unity and solidarity,” he said.

“We are trying to maintain this common link through trilateral cooperation on programmes that will bring the members of our diasporas – and especially the new expatriates – closer, so that they can get to know each other better and discover all the things that link them,” he added.

On his part, Herzog said he was impressed by Greece’s dynamic approach to diaspora issues. “We have created a series of new actions that will enhance and strengthen the cooperation between the diasporas of our countries for the benefit of the Eastern Mediterranean region and the relationship between our peoples,” he said.

He also stressed that they discussed efforts to combat anti-Semitism as hatred was escalating dangerously on a global level, especially hatred toward Jews.