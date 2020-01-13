Greece’s Communist Party’s (KKE) Koutsoumbas: We are in the Midst of Serious Developments

ATHENS – “Following the briefing by the prime minister, I would like to say that we are really in the midst of serious developments, fierce competitions, oppositions and conflicts in the region. This makes us very uneasy,” Communist Party of Greece (KKE) General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas said on Monday, after his meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We have expressed the KKE’s opposition to the new Greek-American agreement that expands US and NATO bases in Greece and engages our country in new adventurism and warlike imperialist plans in the wider region,” Koutsoumbas said and added: “We did not expect anything different from the government and the prime minister, his views regarding Greece’s attitude towards the Americans, NATO and international alliances are fixed and long-standing. Unfortunately, however, we observe other parties on the political scene, such as the main opposition, which used to have different positions but as a government actually prepared this unacceptable US-NATO agreement.”

“We expressed our opposition to the positions and views of the Greek government and Mr Mitsotakis during his meeting with Trump regarding the murderous action against another country’s official. This action by Trump was a criminal act; this should have been clearly said to the US. We, as you know, do not support the Iranian regime, we are completely opposed to the way it behaves in its country and in the region. But here we have a violation of sovereign rights, apart from the fact, in itself, of a murderous action against an official,” he said.

“At the same time we expressed our concern at the continuing provocations of Greece’s sovereign rights by the Turkish bourgeoisie, by [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan, the Turkish government with respect to the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), with Libya and of course the unacceptable tactic of disputing international agreements that delineate the borders in the region and of specific states, in the Aegean, in the Balkans and in the Eastern Mediterranean from previous decades,” he added.