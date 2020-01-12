State Department: We Encourage Tension De-Escalation between Greece-Turkey through Diplomatic Channels

WASHINGTON – The US confirmed on Saturday evening that Washington is continuing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tension between Greece and Turkey.

The United States is constantly engaged with the governments of Greece and Turkey to encourage de-escalation through diplomatic channels, a State Department spokesman said in his statement.

In this context, he stressed that Washington continues to urge its allies in NATO, Greece and Turkey to work together to maintain peace and stability in the region.

We encourage states to settle their disputes peacefully under international law and call on all parties to refrain from any actions that jeopardize tension in the eastern Mediterranean, he said.

Regarding the issue of US mediation between Greece and Turkey, the State Department spokesman reiterated Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo’s statement to SKAI TV during his visit to Athens.

“Our diplomats are out every day trying to create conditions where countries can talk and engage in dialogue and resolve their disputes in a peaceful way … A successful Turkey, a growing, prosperous, economically thriving Turkey is important for not only Greece but for all of us and we work diligently to try and deliver that set of outcomes,” the US diplomat said.