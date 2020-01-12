Israeli Says British Teen Convicted of Lying over Cyprus Gang Rape “Learned Lesson”

NICOSIA – An Israeli teen soccer player who said he had a summer tryst with a British teen who claimed he held her down while his friends raped her before a court said she had lied and convicted her of Public Mischief suggested she got what was coming.

“I hope she has learned her lesson,” said Shimon Yusufov, saying he had no sympathy for her after a fling with her at the resort of Ayia Napa in July of 2018, where she said the rape took place by 12 males, aged 15-19, who were released after she recanted – before she then changed that plea to say she was coerced by police into saying she had lied.

She was in a consensual relationship with Yusufov, who said despite his lack of sympathy that he accepted the court giving her a four-month suspended sentence and allowing her to return home to the United Kingdom although her lawyers said they would still appeal.

Yusufov’s law Nir Yaslovitzh told the British news site MailOnline: “He takes the opinion that justice has been done. She was found guilty by the court of lying and I hope with this sentence she has learned her lesson. We respect the decision of the court and of course she was found guilty.”

He said the woman, who hasn’t been named despite being convicted, would be “stupid” to go ahead with an appeal, adding that, “The appeal court will hear the same evidence and come to the same conclusion. It is a crazy thing to do.”

Despite the conviction, the woman was supported by hundreds of people who said they believed her story and showed up outside the Famagusta District Court in Paralimni before being allowed to leave the country.

After the sentencing, with tears in her eyes, she said she was ‘”relieved” before her mother held her arms aloft and yelled to supporters: “She’s coming home,” and thanking her legions of backers for support.

The Israeli men accused of rape were went back home last summer after their release from police headquarters, arriving at Ben Gurion airport to chants of, “The Brit is a whore,” the paper also said.