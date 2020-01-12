Melania Trump Mocked for Showing at Trump-Mitsotakis Sitdown

WASHINGTON – Melania Trump’s sitting in on a meeting between her husband, US President Donald Trump and visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Jan. 7 didn’t go unnoticed, and brought her supercilious derision from critics, calling her “lost and clueless.”

She sat rock still in the meeting at The White House, the event also attended by Mitsotakis’ wife, Mareva Grabowski, an investment banker with Greek, Polish and Egyptian roots.

While the official talk centered around Greece’s recovery from a near decade-long economic and austerity crisis and touched delicately on Turkish provocations in the Aegean and East Mediterranean, a lot of people’s eyes were glued on Melania and her Chanel suit.

Social media users were more interested in the baffling appearance of Melania, the British newspaper The Express reported. One wrote: “Does anyone know why Melania was in the meeting with the Greek pm today? She’s usually not there for this stuff.”

Another wrote: “POTUS doing standup for press while visiting with Greek PM in oval — anyone know why Melania is in this meeting?”

A third wrote: “Why is @FLOTUS Melania Trump on that meeting with Trump and Greek Prez. “She’s sitting there looking lost and clueless#TuesdayThoughts #TuesdayMotivation”

Another added: “What the hell is his handler Melania doing in this meeting??” as a fifth said of Melania that, “She didn’t like being there, that face makes it obvious,” adding more mockery.