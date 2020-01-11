What Does Mitsotakis’ Decision Mean for the School of Theology?

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ decision to invest – and it is among the best possible investments – in the Hellenism and Orthodoxy of the USA with a € 2 million annual grant to Holy Cross School of Theology is a major strategic event.

It proves that Greece, at last, is moving beyond the merely passive attitude of simply observing the decline of our Diaspora, due to demographic changes and other problems, to an active stance of helping to halt …