Mitsotakis’ Visit to the US Was Absolutely Successful, Greek FM Dendias Says

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the US was absolutely successful, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Saturday in an interview with Open TV.

As he said, there was understanding that Turkey’s stance does not help security and stability in the region.

He explained that the visit was part of a programme to present Greece’s positions to US President Donald Trump as well as top US officials adding that there was a positive response.

Commenting on the US initiative to de-escalate tension with Turkey, Dendias said that any attempt of understanding is welcome.

“Greece has clearly recognized the important role that the US can play in the region by signing the defence agreement. We consider the US a friendly and ally country. We have succeeded in expanding its footprint in our country. We have even achieved a very important US presence in Alexandroupolis. We are pleased that they understand the importance of the region, the importance of Greece’s role and we are prepared to play a role in the region.”

He stressed that Greece is in dialogue with Turkey and referred to yesterday’s meeting of Secretary General Themistoklis Demiris in Ankara with his Turkish counterpart.