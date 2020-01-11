PM Mitsotakis’ Constant Pursuit Has Always Been to Reach Consensus on Major Issues

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis briefed on Friday four out of the five political leaders on the results of his trip to the United States.

According to the government, “the prime minister’s constant pursuit has always been to reach consensus on the major issues, especially those relating to our national issues.”

The briefing focused on four issues:

a) Greece as a strategic and credible US partner,

b) New economic and geopolitical conditions in the eastern Mediterranean with Turkey’s diplomatic isolation and the opening of new cooperation opportunities in the defence sector,

c) EastMed pipeline, which along with Greece’s improved economic conditions, open the road for US investments in Greece,

d) Confirmation of the decisive role of the Greek Diaspora in the development of the American economy and society.