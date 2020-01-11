Greek PM Mitsotakis’ US Visit Was “Poorly Timed and out of Context,” Says MeRA25’s Varoufakis

ATHENS – MeRA25 party leader Yanis Varoufakis expressed his vertical disagreement on the timing and scope of Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ official visit to the US, during his Friday briefing by the prime minister.

“The White House visit took place at the wrong time and was out of context,” said Varoufakis, while “the image of the embarrassed Greek prime minister next to the man responsible for the recent illegal, unethical killing of top Iranian officials in a third country – which has embarrassed even conservative EU leaders – has not helped Greece’s image,” he added.

Varoufakis said how MeRA25 rejects both the current and the previous governments’ overall approach to Greek-American relations, for two reasons: firstly, “because it looks forward to virtual-only benefits,” and secondly, because it “undermines potentially significant benefits and support for our country.”

He also heavily criticized Greece’s “geopolitical attachment and energy reliance to Israel’s far-right chariot, currently represented by Mr. Netanyahu, under the auspices of Mr. Trump,” and also to what he called “ExxonMobil-type companies, undermining the security and development of our country.”

On eastern Mediterranean fossil fuels, Varoufakis said that “even if they do surface without conflict, will have a negative economic effect, as revenues will be absorbed by multinationals and intermediaries,” and he stressed how “the emphasis on hydrocarbons will prevent a focus on integrated renewable energy networks.”

“Trump has emphatically stated that ‘the European Union is an enemy,’ so it is not only inappropriate but also illogical for the Greek governments to be saying ‘yes’ to everything in Brussels and ‘yes’ to everything in Washington!” exclaimed the MeRA25 chief.

Furthermore, “the failure of all of Washington’s commitments to the EU, such as to the nuclear deal with Iran, or to the Kurdish fighters in northern Syria,” he added, are indicative of the fact that, “at a critical moment, both the US and Israel will choose to abandon Greece by coming to a ‘silent’ agreement with Turkey,” he elaborated.

In the context of these considerations, MeRA25 proposed that Greece should appeal to The Hague to resolve all disputes with Turkey, should also call for an international and regional energy network summit in the Mediterranean and the European continent, it should also convene an international summit on the Cyprus issue, with the sole prospect of “a Cyprus without walls, occupying armies and intolerance.”