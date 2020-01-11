A Selection of Pictures from the Past Week

By Associated Press January 11, 2020

Protesters demonstrate in Tehran, Iran, on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, against the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

NEW YORK – Here’s a look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a dust cloud kicked up by a Dakar Rally race car in Saudi Arabia; a protest in Tehran against the U.S. airstrike which killed a top Iranian general in Iraq; and a shepherd tending to his flock in a snowy Afghan landscape.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Dec. 28, 2019-Jan. 3, 2020.

Smoke from wildfires shrouds a road near Moruya, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Thousands of people have fled their homes and helicopters have dropped supplies to towns at risk of nearby wildfires as hot, windy conditions threaten already fire-ravaged southeastern Australian communities. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Strikers march during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Rail workers, teachers, doctors, lawyers and others joined a nationwide day of protests and strikes Thursday to denounce French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to overhaul the pension system. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A woman mourns outside the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton, Alberta, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, during a vigil for those killed after a Ukrainian passenger jet crashed, killing at least 63 Canadians, just minutes after taking off from Iran’s capital. (Codie McLachlan/The Canadian Press via AP)
A shepherd walks with a flock of sheep in the snow on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
A race car kicks up a trail of dust during stage two of the Dakar Rally between Al Wajh and Neom, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Men sing folk songs, play bagpipes and dance in the icy waters of the Tundzha river during Epiphany celebrations in the mountain city of Kalofer, Bulgaria, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. Thousands of Orthodox Christian worshippers plunged into rivers and lakes across the country on Monday to retrieve crucifixes tossed by priests in ceremonies commemorating the baptism of Jesus Christ. (AP Photo)
Men from Morocco and Bangladesh sit in an overcrowded wooden boat as aid workers of the Spanish NGO Open Arms approach them in the Mediterranean Sea, international waters, off the Libyan coast, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available