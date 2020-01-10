Mitsotakis Discussed Critical Issues with Political Parties

ATHENS – Following the conclusion of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ Friday briefing of political party leaders on the results of his official visit to the US, the PM’s press office at Maximos Mansion released a statement which said that “the prime minister’s firm intention has always been, and still is, to relate and communicate with all the parties on major issues, especially so on issues of national significance.”

Premier Mitsotakis first met with main opposition SYRIZA party leader Alexis Tsipras, followed by his meeting with Movement For Change (KINAL-Kinima Allagis) leader Fofi Gennimata, then with Greek Solution’s Kyriakos Velopoulos and finally with MeRA25’s Yianis Varoufakis.

The PM will hold one last meeting on Monday with the Greek Communist Party’s Secretary General, Dimitris Koutsoumbas.

It was also clarified that during the meeting Mitsotakis presented the government’s multitudinous diplomatic initiatives currently pursued by his government, only twenty hours after his return from the United States and seeking intra-party consensus for a second time in recent months, the statement read.

Regarding the government’s updated electoral law, it was also emphasized that “in the same spirit, he gave party leaders a draft of the new electoral law. On this, he insisted on the elements of proportionality, and at the same time, the need to guarantee governance and political stability.”