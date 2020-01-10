Staten Island GOP Executive Board Endorses Mike Tannousis for NYS Assembly

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Executive Committee of the Richmond County Republican Committee on January 6 unanimously gave its support to Michael Tannousis in his bid to succeed fellow Republican Nicole Malliotakis as the representative from the 64th Assembly District (East Shore/Bay Ridge). Tannousis was a prosecutor for seven years including three at the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office where he successfully tried major felony cases including the retrial of the Ramada Inn murder case.

“Mike is the clear choice to succeed Nicole Malliotakis,” said Staten Island GOP Chairman Brendan Lantry. “We need experienced candidates like Mike to fight against the radical progressive agenda that enacted the so-called bail reform among many other measures that compromised public safety in Staten Island and across New York State. As a former prosecutor myself, I know Mike has the tenacity and the knowledge to take on the Democrat majority in Albany.”

Tannousis announced his entrance into the race in August and had also recently received the endorsement of the Staten Island and Brooklyn Conservative Parties. The Executive’s Committee’s endorsement means he will have its seal of approval when the full County Committee is expected to vote in February.

“I am incredibly grateful to Chairman Lantry and the Staten Island GOP Executive Committee for their support,” said Tannousis. “He and his team are doing so much to elect Republicans across the borough, and I am honored to carry their banner this year. One-party rule in Albany has been a disaster as we are seeing now that violent offenders are being released back onto the streets without bail. I promise to stand up for common sense, conservative values in the Assembly and be a voice for the needs of Staten Island and Brooklyn.”

Tannousis spoke to The National Herald about the campaign, noting that it is going well so far. The next fundraising deadline for his campaign is on Saturday, January 11.

Tannousis is a lifelong Staten Islander, and the son of Greek immigrants who came to America to seek a better life after being displaced by armed conflict in Cyprus. He attended Monsignor Farrell High School and earned an undergraduate degree from SUNY Binghamton and his Juris Doctor from Pace Law School.

Tannousis began his career in public service in 2006 when he was hired as an aide to then-Minority Leader James Oddo. While there, he learned the gold standard in constituent services and helped many residents that came seeking assistance whether it was filling a pothole, getting storm drains cleaned, or fixing an issue with a property tax bill. Tannousis saw firsthand what government could and should look like when it works for the people it is supposed to serve. During much of this time, he was going to law school in addition to working and after becoming a lawyer fulfilled a long-held dream of becoming a prosecutor.

More information about Michael Tannousis and supporting his run for New York State Assembly is available online: https://miketannousis.com/.