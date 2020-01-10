Archbishop Presides over Federation of Hellenic Societies’ Cutting of the Vasilopita (Vids)

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York held its annual cutting of the Vasilopita on January 9 with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros presiding.

Among those present were the Consul General of Greece in New York Konstantinos Koutras and Consul General of the Republic of Cyprus Alexis Phedonos-Vadet.

Federation President Cleanthis Meimaroglou, the Parade Committee co-chairs Louis Katsos and Vasilios Gournelos, Vice President Petros Galatoulas, Treasurer Dimitrios Paliouris, Dr. Peter Stavrianidis, and all the speakers at the event offered their greetings and best wishes for the New Year and also invited the community to support the parade.