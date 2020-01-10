Pyatt Comments on Greek PM Mitsotakis’ Warm, Enthusiastic Welcome in U.S.

ATHENS – Commenting on the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ official visit to the US, Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Friday wrote on Twitter how “in 30 years as an American diplomat I’ve seldom seen such a genuinely warm and enthusiastic welcome for a foreign leader.”

In the same post, Pyatt also linked audiovisual material of Premier Mitsotakis being greeted by both Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the official reception in honor of him and his spouse Mareva-Grabowski Mitsotaki.

