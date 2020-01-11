Obituaries in Greek-American Community

NICHOLAS, CATHERINE

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (from the Grand Rapids Press, published on Dec. 29) – Catherine (Ekaterini/Katina) Nicholas, age 84, joined our Heavenly Father with her family beside her on December 25. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, George; her children Sam (Kimberly) Nicholas, Maria (Richard) Roberts; sisters Eleni Maglara, Panagiota Poziopoulos, Annoula Papakonstatinopoulou, Athena Tsinoukas, Christina Maglara; brother Niko Maglaras; grandchildren, Alicia Nicholas, Michael Greiner, Andrew Greiner; several beloved nephews, nieces, grandnephew and grandnieces. Katina was born in the small village of Digieliotika, Aigion, Greece to the late Maria and Evaggelos Maglaras. She had an amazing childhood growing up with her five sisters and brother on the family farm. Her parents raised her with a strong Greek Orthodox Christian faith. When she was seventeen years old she started a successful tailoring business in Greece and was well known for the beautiful dresses she made. When she was 22 years old she married the love of her life, George Nicholas, on June 1st, 1958, and came to this country soon thereafter to start their family. She showed tremendous courage leaving her family back in Greece, coming to a foreign country without knowing the language, and starting her new life. Katina was an active member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church where she taught Sunday School and volunteered her time for the Holy Trinity Philoptochos Society and the Daughters of Penelope. Katina loved raising and nurturing her children, traveling back home to Greece to visit her family, and enjoyed cooking great meals for friends and family. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, golfing, fishing, reading, and regular visits to Panera for coffee where she would meet friends and make many new friends. Katina had an impact on everyone who got to know her and had a deep love for her friends, family, and her church. She’ll be remembered as a kind, selfless, thoughtful person who gave much of her time and talents to others. She touched many lives and will be deeply missed. Her family greeted friends at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on December 29, when a Trisagion Service was held. The funeral took place there on December 30. Interment was at Rest Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Katina to the Philoptochos Society at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

PAPAMIHALAKIS, EMMANUEL

VINELAND, NJ (from The Daily Journal, published on Dec. 26) – It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Papamihalakis. Emmanuel passed away peacefully in his home, with his family, on December 21 in Vineland, NJ. He was 66 years old and had just fought a yearlong battle with cancer. Emmanuel was born on August 6, 1953 in Chios, Greece to George and Kaliopi (Makridis) Papamihalakis. In 1968 he and his family moved to Indiana. While he was vacationing in Greece in 1980, he met the love of his life, Panagiota. They married a year later, and Emmanuel then moved to Vineland, NJ. He began his career as a certified mechanic, operating several Amoco gas stations. He also had a passion for cooking and fell into the restaurant business. He worked for several local restaurants and even opened and operated his own, The Spaghetti Palace, in the 1980’s. Emmanuel will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 38 years, Panagiota; three children, Kaliopi, George (Beth) and Dimitrios (Sara); three grandchildren, Emilia, Delaina and Emmanuel; brother, Dimitrios (Kalliope) Papamihalakis; niece and nephew, Markella and George; in-laws, Dimitrios and Ploumou (Gouvakis) Kanos; brother in-law, Emmanuel (Sophia) Kanos; and numerous loving and caring cousins, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his parents. In addition to being a loving father and dedicated husband, he was an avid gardener. His pride and joy were his lemon and fig trees. He admired classic cars, enjoyed listening to music and rooting for Chicago Bears. He was an active member of St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church and volunteered at many church events. Family and friends were received on December 28 and funeral services immediately followed at St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church of Vineland and Emmanuel was laid to rest at Siloam Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony’s Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.

PAPPAS, CHRYSOULA

WORCESTER, MA (from the Worcester Telegram & Gazette, published on Dec. 24) – Chrysoula (Tsetsos) Pappas, 63, of Worcester died Saturday, December 21 at home. She leaves her husband, Nicholas Pappas; two sons, Arthur Pappas and Thomas Pappas both of Worcester; her mother, Katherine (Tsiatis) Tstesos; her brother, James Tsetsos and his wife, Ann-Marie and her sister, Helen Eliadis. She was born in Epirus, Greece, the daughter of Thomas and Katherine (Tsiatis) Tsetsos. She was a member of St. Sypridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Chrysoula was a passionate cook and animal lover. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and was always willing to help others in need. Chrysoula was a loving wife to her husband of 45 years and the greatest mom anyone could ask for. She was, and will continue to be, the light of her family’s life. A true angel on Earth and now in heaven. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral services were private. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the MSPCA. oconnorbrothers.com.

PETTAS, MARIA

FAYETTEVILLE, PA (from the Public Opinion, published on Dec. 24) – Maria Pettas, age 75, of Fayetteville, PA, died on December 22, as a result of a pedestrian accident in Fayettevlle. Born on February 14, 1944 in Greece, she was a daughter of the late Michael Kalathas and Carol Kanelos Kalathas. Maria was retired as a former co-owner and operator of the Flamingo Restaurant in Fayetteville, where she, alongside her husband Konstantinos, faithfully served many local patrons over the years. A member of St. Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Chambersburg, Maria is survived by her husband Konstantinos G. Pettas of Fayetteville; three children, Georgious Pettas of Fayetteville, Angeliki Pettas of Chambersburg, and Michael (Amanda Butts) Pettas of Chambersburg; two grandchildren, Marielle and Myra Pettas; and 5 brothers: Charles, Tom, George, John, and Tony Kalathas. She was preceded in death by one brother, Nick Kalathas. Her funeral service was held December 27 at St. Mary Orthodox Church of Chambersburg, with interment following in Norland Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com.

STAVRIANIDIS, ELENA

SOMERSET, NJ (from the Home News Tribune, published on Dec. 23) – Elena Stavrianidis passed away on December 20 while under hospice care at St. Peter’s University Hospital. She was 94 years old. Mrs. Stavrianidis was born in Batoumi, Russia (currently Georgia) and in her teens moved to Greece to avoid Communist persecution. She married her husband George in 1946 in Greece and the couple moved to Queens, NY, in 1962. The couple raised their family there until moving to Somerset in 1979. Mrs. Stavrianidis was a longtime member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. She was active in the Philoptochos Society and the Daughters of Penelope. She was an avid music lover, playing the piano occasionally at family gatherings. She was known for her excellent cooking and her eagerness to provide hospitality and philanthropy to the needy. She was predeceased by her husband George in 2008 and is survived by her children Peter and Dora and their spouses Maggie and Tasso, a brother Stavros from Greece, her grandchildren George, Jason, Constantine, Sophia and her spouse Pablo, Elias and his spouse Renee, and her great-granddaughter Dorothea-Elaina. Visiting was held on Thursday December 26 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway. Please consider a contribution in Mrs. Stavrianidis’ name to St. Basil Academy, 79 St. Basil Road, Garrison, NY 10524.