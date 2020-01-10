Greece Promoted the Role of USA’s Stable Partner, Alt. FM Varvitsiotis Says

ATHENS – “Greece is speaking to the White House and presenting its arguments at a very difficult period for the neighbourhood,” stated Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis in an interview on Friday with “Proto Thema” radio commenting on Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ visit to the US and his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

“We presented our positions at the highest level as well as the role Greece can play, the role of the stable partner, the democratic partner and the partner that is in direct collaboration with the other US partners in the wider region,” he said.

Varvitsiotis also referred to Soleimani issue and on allegedly Greece’s rush to defend the US.

He also said that Soleimani was, for many years, among those who were accused of terrorism in the EU’s list, adding that this list was reviewed last summer and approved by the European Council.