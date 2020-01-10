Tsipras Asks for the Suspension of the Bill on Upgrading Defence Cooperation with the US

ATHENS – SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras asked Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for the suspension of the bill on the upgrading of Greece’s defence cooperation with the United States “until tangible support of our sovereign rights is guaranteed.”

“Today, I had the opportunity to talk with Mr Mitsotakis on the regional developments, on the Greek-Turkish issues and on his recent trip to the US,” Tsipras said, noting that he was “concerned” over the “growing tension in the region and mainly for the risk of a new national adventure now that we have come out of the 10-year adventure of the financial crisis.”

“I also stressed his party’s deep concern – and I believe of all the Greek people – with the overwhelming silence during his visit, not only by President Trump but by the entire American leadership, against the most severe escalation of Turkey’s aggressiveness in the last 20 years,” he underlined.

Tsipras also said that “the crucial question for every Greek citizen today, regardless of party preference, is whether our strong allies will press Turkey not to escalate these provocations and will support us, in case the Turkish side steps up these provocations.”

Tsipras also said that SYRIZA would “support the strengthening of the Armed Forces, as we have shown in the past”. “We are expecting, however, some serious documentation of the need to purchase the F-35 in relation to its cost,” he noted.

Gov’t sources: Tsipras negotiated the defence cooperation with US and now asks for its suspension

Government sources commenting on Friday SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ statement said “Mr. Tsipras does not know what means to be stable and reliable ally and how important this is for Greece at a time that there is an escalation of the Turkish provocations and turbulence in the wider region”.

The same sources also said that Tsipras’ request for the suspension of the upgrading of Greece’s defence cooperation with USA wrong at a time that, as they noted “Greece is strengthening its alliances and the deterrence of its military force”.

“Mr. Tsipras opposes himself as he was the one that had proceeded to the negotiation of this defence cooperation” the same sources said.