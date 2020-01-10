Of Birds, Bird’s Eye Veggies and Attic-Dwelling Undercover Secret Agents

City parks, regardless of size or scope, are precious treasures. They serve as poignant reminders that nature was here first. Before shimmering glass spires, the Beltway, Instagram, and Uber.

Washington has its own urban oasis in Rock Creek Park. And with all due respect to those justifiably proud New Yorkers, it’s twice the size of their beloved Central Park.

For starters, the Rock Creek Nature Center and Planetarium shows off its space-age computer software to project the eye-popping image of the night …