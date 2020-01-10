Anti-American Again, Tsipras Blasts US for Killing Iranian General 

ATHENS – Reverting to his anti-American stance again after he said his former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA administration made ties with Washington the closest they had ever been, major opposition leader Alexis Tsipras denounced the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq, the US saying the military leader was a terrorist and had been behind the killings of hundreds of American troops over the years.
US President Donald Trump – to whom Tsipras had cozied up while in power – ordered the hit to prevent what the American leader said were plans for attacks, including on US embassies.
But Tsipras, who also reneged on promises to end an American military presence in Greece – he wanted to increase it – and to take Greece out of NATO before helping the defense alliance, met Iranian Ambassador to Greece Ahmad Naderi and condemned the killing.
“The execution of the Iranian General is a violation of international law and contributes to the further destabilization of Iraq and the broader region,” he said, ripping the US for what he said was a violation of the principle of non-intervention in affairs of other countries.
The leftist leader met with Naderi following an invitation by the envoy to discuss developments in the Middle East and particularly in Iraq, where Soleimani was killed in a targeted US drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3.
“The Iranian Ambassador presented his country’s position on the execution of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Iraq by American forces and the consequences this would have on the area,” Tsipras told the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA.)
Tsipras and his party had been virulently anti-American before taking power and then changing position in seeking US help in dealing with Greece’s economic crisis before reaching out for a stronger military cooperation as well when Turkey was increasing provocations in the Aegean and East Mediterranean near Greece.
1 Comment
You can call Tsipras anything you want ..but Anti American has not been his personal crime , but the people of Greece .. Pew Poll of the Greek population ..have a 70 % unfavorable view of America ..and Donnie Trump, and that was before ..Trump committed the Public Execution of foreign leader..and exposed what is merely an Organized Crime family of Mobsters and gangsters which include Edrogan .. who cut up the Middle East , and chew them up ..to dominate the world!
Tsipras ..is right .. and anybody who ignores these crimes in full view…which the demented U.S government will look into a National T.V audience and say we saved the world from a Terrorist of a Sovereign Nation fighting ISIS and Al Queda ..in Iraq and Syria ..all sponsored by Saudi Arabia and Israel ..to remap the Middle East ..and occupy what they have done in Iraq ..and refuse to leave…is a Degenerate Sadist collaborator ..and none worse than Fox News ..who vomits up lies everyday to advance his Anglo White Supremacist race , all former British Subjects!
They could have easily arrested or captured the military attaches of both Iran and Iraq..and presented evidence to an numberf of International Criminal Courts for war crimes and supporting Terrorism…but that is not how the mob works..it must shut you up to cover up their lies!
Julian Assange is sitting in a British prison being tortured and possibly dying ..because he revealed the war crimes evidence of U.S military!
TNh silent!