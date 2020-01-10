Mitsotakis Will Brief Rivals, Mocking SYRIZA over Trump Talk

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was set to tell rival party leaders details of his talk with US President Donald Trump in Washington, including the major opposition and former ruling Radical Left SYRIZA who said it was a “fiasco.”

The New Democracy leader is due to meet with them on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 to go over the discussion that was relatively brief and short on any specifics from Trump, who didn’t indicate he would – as Mitsotakis wanted – to intervene with Turkey to stop provocations.

Trump, who has said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a “friend” and a “hell of a leader,” politely indicated American support for Greece in general terms as the two countries last year renewed a military co-operation deal and Washington wants a bigger military presence in Greece.

Mitsotakis’ first meeting was scheduled with SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who has fired the sharpest barbs at the Premier and the Conservatives for dealing with Trump although it was the Leftists who abandoned their former anti-Americanism to work with the US.

Next up for a briefing is Fofi Gennimata, leader of the splintered center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) that is politically irrelevant and led by veterans of the now-defunct PASOK Socialists who worked with New Democracy in a coalition ousted in 2015 by SYRIZA.

Briefings will also be given to the head of the far-right Greek Solution party, Kyriakos Velopoulos, and then the leader of MeRA25, former SYRIZA finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, another sharp critic of the government.

Mitsotakis will talk to leader of the Communist Party (KKE), Dimitris Koutsoumbas, on Jan. 10 to finish his rounds of talks on his meeting with Trump and other aspects of his his visit to the US where he also wooed foreign investors scared off by the anti-business SYRIZA.

Continuing to mock Mitsotakis, SYRIZA in a statement said the trip portrayed Greece as “a sidekick of international developments” and that Mitsotakis “gave everything and got nothing in return,” without mentioning how Tsipras cozied up to the US leader.

“The Greek Prime Minister’s visit to the US not only offered nothing to the country in a difficult moment of escalating tensions in the region, but resulted in an unprecedented fiasco,” the Leftists added.

“The image of the Greek Prime Minister watching President Trump give a press briefing for about 20 minutes on his own is not insulting to Mitsotakis, but to the country,” it said.

SYRIZA also ridiculed what it said was the government’s rush to upgrade bilateral defense cooperation between Greece and the US without asking for anything in return although Tsipras had chased the US for much the same.

SYRIZA also claimed that Mitsotakis supported Trump’s order to kill Iranian General Qassem Soleimani with a drone strike and complained that the government wants to buy F-35 fighter jets – as did SYRIZA – when “it is known that the country is not financially capable of supporting such an aggressive weapon.”

During SYRIZA’s 4 ½-year reign the Leftists sought to upgrade F-16 fighter jets and improve Greek weaponry to deal with constant provocations from Turkey, including repeated violations of Greek territory by Turkish fighter jets and by warships.

New Democracy, through an official who wasn’t named in talking to Kathimerini, complaining that, in a statement, retorted that “seriousness is needed at a crucial time when the Prime Minister is fighting to defend the country’s national interests,” and that Tsipras was putting petty party politics above his country.

There were also sharp exchanges during a meeting of Parliament’s Committee on Defense and Foreign Affairs, where opposition lawmakers swapped shots with with Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, the paper said.