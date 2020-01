ATHENS – Greece, Cyprus and Israel will meet to discuss issues pertaining to expatriate nationals, at the ministry of foreign affairs in Athens on Monday, February 13.

Greece will be represented by Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Kostas Vlassis, Cyprus by Presidential Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus, Fotis Fotiou, and Israel by The Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman of the Executive, Isaac Herzog.

Statements to the press will follow the meeting’s conclusion.