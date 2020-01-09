Proposal on Election of President Will Secure Broader Majority, Hellenic Parliament President Tasoulas Says

ATHENS – Τhe procedure for the election of the President of Republic will have been completed by February 13, parliament president Konstantinos Tasoulas said in reply to a press question on Thursday.

The president said that the responsible parliament services have already launched the necessary preliminary work in harmonisation with the changes in the Constitution.

The government’s proposal on the president will be announced after the new electoral law is tabled in parliament. As soon as the voting procedure is concluded, the necessary actions provided by the Constitution on the election of the president will be launched.

He also estimated that the government’s proposal will secure broader majority.