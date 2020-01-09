Pavlopoulos Meets with Union of Relatives of the Fallen on the Albanian Front

ATHENS – President of the Republic, Prokopios Pavlopoulos, received on Thursday the Union of the Relatives of the Fallen on the Albanian Front and their president, Giorgos Sourlas.

Pavlopoulos congratulated them on their struggle to finally find the grave that deserve the fallen on the Albanian front during 1940-41, defending our homeland, freedom and democracy against fascism.

“I hope that our neighbouring Albania will finally abandon the unacceptable tactic that has been followed in this regard for many decades. And I would like to remind you that Greece’s stance depends, to a significant extent, on both our bilateral relations and Albania’s European perspective,” Pavlopoulos said.

On his part, Sourlas underlined that the purpose of their visit was to inform the President of the search and honorary burial of 8,000 people in the battlefields of Northern Epirus, which, unfortunately, almost all of them, remain unburied or temporarily buried.

“We came here to thank the President of the Republic, Mr. Pavlopoulos, because his interventions, his efforts to the Albanian side, to the President of the Republic of Albania were crucial, so that we could implement the agreement with the Albanians to begin the search for the fallen and the honorable burial that started two years ago,” Sourlas noted.