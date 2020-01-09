Greece to Give 2 Million Euros Annually to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology

BOSTON – Greece will be giving a grant of two millions euros every year to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in support of its survival, programs, and advancement. This grant will be in effect from last year, 2019, and it will continue every year thereafter. It is expected to have a huge impact on the School of Theology economically after the dire and dangerous conditions it endured under the previous administration of the Archdiocese and the School. It …
