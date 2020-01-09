Awaiting EU Directive, Greece Delays 5G Provider Pick

ATHENS – With the United States squeezing the European Union not to use a 5G network from China’s Huawei mobile phones, believing it’s a spy tool for that country’s government, Greece has put on hold for now its choice of a provider.

Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierakakis said the government is waiting for the European Commission to make its recommendation for the Fifth Generation Telephony network to take use of mobile phone technology forward.

Speaking to Skai TV, Pierakakis admitted that the issue of 5G technology is not solely about the technology, but a matter of “national security and protection of the country’s critical infrastructure,” in an apparent bow to the US, with relations between the countries growing tight.

Still, he wouldn’t say whether the delay was because of US pressure on the EU and American worries Huawei phones were cybersecurity threats.

“We are waiting for the conclusions of the European Commission and then we will take decisions, after taking into account the previous situation and the existing investments,” he said of the wait.