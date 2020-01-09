Rouvikonas Anarchists Hit Home of Greek Telecom Chief

ATHENS – Showing they’re not dead yet, the notorious Greek anarchist group Rouvikonas spray painted pro-worker slogans on the wall of the house of the Chairman and CEO of telecoms operator OTE Michael Tsamaz in the northern suburb of Melissia.

The group posted a short video on an anti-establishment website showing people with covered faces spraying “Victory to the fight of OTE strikers” and threw flyers expressing support to striking company employees, said Kathimerini.

OTE workers’ union called a strike for all working days from Dec. 21, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020 after the company fired six security guards who refused to take a voluntary buy-out although they were then paid compensation.

The company announced it is taking legal action against the OME-OTE union, arguing a small part of employees are blocking others who want to work. OTE is 40 percent owned and managed by Deutsche Telekom.

Rouvikonas has been targeted by the New Democracy government that is trying to root out lawlessness in the Athens neighborhood of Exarchia where the group has a dominant presence, police also emptying squats of unlawful occupants living there.